Thai Tourism Ministry proposes free Covid-19 booster shots for tourists

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is proposing to provide free Covid-19 booster shots to tourists as well as making preparations for the return of Chinese tourists in 2023.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the ministry will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Transport on January 5 to discuss the lifting of Beijing’s “zero-Covid” policy.







One of the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposals is for the Public Health Ministry to provide free Covid-19 booster shots to tourists from all countries that wish to receive Covid vaccination in Thailand.

Given that each tourist is expected to spend 40,000 baht in Thailand per trip, Phiphat believes that providing free covid vaccine to these visitors is financially viable for the country’s tourism industry as well as the overall healthcare situation.







The tourism minister will also recommend that the Public Health Ministry use the remaining Covid vaccines in stock to provide booster shots to tourism personnel, while also accelerating its public relations campaign to encourage workers to receive booster shots before the surge in tourist arrivals in 2023. (NNT)























