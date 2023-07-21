Pattaya Travel Mart 2023 spurs tourism growth and partnerships

Pattaya, Thailand – The Eastern region’s tourism industry was abuzz with excitement as the grandest business negotiation event, the Pattaya Travel Mart 2023, commenced at The Zign Hotel Pattaya on July 20. With the presence of prominent dignitaries, including President of Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, Withaya Kunplome, and Pattaya Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul, the event set its sights on promoting high-quality and diverse travel options in the region.







The one-day event was a collaborative effort between the city of Pattaya, Chonburi Province’s administrative body, the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Chonburi Tourism and Sports Office. Over 300 local and international travel companies participated, eager to explore potential business opportunities and foster partnerships within the eastern region’s thriving tourism sector.







At the heart of the Pattaya Travel Mart was the mission to highlight the boundless potential of Chonburi Province and cement Pattaya’s status as a premier tourist destination. The event’s overarching goal was to propel the local tourism industry to generate revenue exceeding One Billion Baht in the near future. This ambitious endeavor aimed to draw in travelers from across the globe, catering to diverse interests and preferences.







Addressing the attendees during the opening ceremony, Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul exuded warmth and enthusiasm as the gracious host. She reassured the audience that Pattaya is well-prepared to be a top-tier tourist destination, boasting not only vibrant and bustling attractions but also a plethora of natural wonders, family-friendly destinations, and cultural tourism. The city’s 24-hour appeal promises an unforgettable experience for all types of travelers.







The Pattaya Travel Mart held immense significance as an annual B2B travel trade event, fostering connections between sellers and buyers within the industry. Participants seize the opportunity to meet current and potential business partners, introduce, update, and expand their ventures. By bringing decision-makers under one roof, the event aimed to bolster Pattaya and Chonburi’s tourism while realizing tangible business value.























