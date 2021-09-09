Bangkok mobilizes vaccination unit to serve people at home

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) introduced its first COVID-19 vaccination vehicle that would serve vulnerable people right at their home.

It was a modified passenger bus equipped with medical resources for the vaccination of 1,000 people a day against COVID-19.







The bus will start the inoculation service this Friday together with seven other vehicles of the BMA’s Department of Health. The BMA will later inform the public of vaccination venues via its public relations channels.

Thailand reported on Wednesday 14,176 new coronavirus cases and 228 more deaths over the past 24 hours. The country’s total infections rose to 1,322,519 and the death toll was 13,511. (TNA)



























