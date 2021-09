The Chulabhorn Royal Academy invited schools to register their students aged 10-18 for free COVID-19 vaccinations.

The academy wrote in its Facebook page that the free vaccination for 50,000 students was aimed at preparing students for their next school term.







The registration started at 8am on Wednesday and the inoculation would start on Sept 20 that is the National Youth Day. The academy prepared the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinopharm for the purpose. (TNA)