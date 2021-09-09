Tropical storm Conson expected to cause more rain in eastern regions of Thailand

The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the development of tropical storm Conson expected to move into the South China Sea this week, while a monsoonal trough and influence from yet another emerging storm is expected to cause more rain in the upper east regions of Thailand from Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the central, eastern, and lower northeastern regions from Wednesday, caused by a trough that is expected to strengthen from this evening.







Meanwhile, the northeastern region is expected to see more rain this weekend from the influence of an emerging storm, which will not directly pass through the country.

The Meteorological Department is now closely monitoring the development of tropical storm Conson, which is expected to move in a northwesterly direction from central parts of the Philippines to the South China Sea on 9th-10th September.

Provinces in the eastern region, particularly Chanthaburi and Trat, should be on high alert for possible flash floods. A warning has also been posted for Rayong and Chonburi to expect torrential rainfall.

Thailand’s capital Bangkok is now expected to see rain covering 70% of the metropolitan area in coming days, with heavy rain expected in some areas.

Heavy rainfall in the upper regions of Thailand is now raising the water level in the Chao Phraya River, and posing a flood risk.







The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Srion, has ordered the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to strictly implement measures in the 2021 rainy season water management plan, and ensuring the preparedness of all irrigation projects to benefit from the rainy season.

He urged the RID to perform an advance situation assessment to help prevent flooding, and to follow up on water management plans for various water resources in the country. (NNT)



































