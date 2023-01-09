Bangkok may halt electric boat service due to low popularity and high operational costs

The Khlong Saen Saeb electric boat service, which was launched by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) as an alternative transportation option for bus commuters to avoid rush hour traffic, is being reconsidered due to low passenger numbers and high operational costs.

Officials said the service, which offers a free 11-km journey between Wat Sriboonruang pier and the Min Buri district office pier, has an average of just about 400 daily passengers.







Officials have speculated that the slow speed of the electric boats and lack of publicity may be contributing factors to the low ridership.

The contract for a private company to operate the route is set to expire in September 2025, with the BMA currently reviewing the possibility of continuing or scrapping the project.







Another boat service, the 5-km Khlong Phadung Kasem route from Hua Lamphong station to Thewarat Market, was also launched by the BMA in November 2020. It ended in September of the following year due to low popularity among commuters.

No private company has expressed interest in operating the service. (NNT)

































