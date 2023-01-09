NACC asks State Railway of Thailand to clarify Bang Sue Station contract

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is conducting an inquiry into the 33-million-baht contract for the redesign of Bang Sue Grand Station’s nameplate and logo by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The project has faced criticism for its cost and potentially questionable selection process for hiring contractor Unique Engineering and Construction Plc (UNIQ).







NACC Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol indicated that the organization has requested further clarification from the SRT on a number of project-related issues, as the procurement process for the redesign has not yet been finalized.

The SRT earlier said it used a different bidding method due to the redesign work involving improvements to completed construction that is still under warranty. The agency reiterated that the overall cost involved structural improvements, the purchase of 110 English and Thai characters, and the installation of two SRT logos.







Charnchai Issarasenarak, a former member of the House committee on corruption suppression, has raised concerns about the SRT's procurement policy in the past, including those related to Red Line system construction. He urged the government to exercise its power in intervening in the process under Section 44 of the interim charter. (NNT)


































