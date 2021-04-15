Bangkok issues at-home advisory steps before admitting to hospitals

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued advisory measures for those having tested positive for COVID-19 but have yet to find a hospital where they can be admitted to. The advisory includes a 10-day home quarantine.







Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said infected people living at home with other family members should take the following four steps: 1) Isolate themselves in a room/bedroom, 2) Avoid eating with other members of the family, 3) Separate garbage, and 4) Use a separate toilet.



Infected patients can get more advice on self-isolation at the Medical Department Hotline 1668, the National Institute of Emergency Medicine Hotline 1669, and the NHSO Hotline 1330, 24 hours a day. (NNT)











