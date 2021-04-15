Despite Covid surge, Jomtien Beach throngs during Songkran

Despite hundreds of new coronavirus cases being reported daily in Chonburi, Thais and expats flocked to Jomtien Beach for Songkran, relaxing, eating seafood and playing water sports.

Beach vendors and umbrella operators rejoiced at the income after months of hard times even though the beach still was less than 70 percent full.







Vendor Noi Boonsub said she did good business selling her Issan-style snacks and beach toys April 10-13. She made almost 800 baht a day, compared with the 200 baht she made in previous weeks.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said that, before the Covid-19 outbreak, Pattaya hotels were nearly booked full for Songkran. Many cancellations have resulted in about 70 percent of remaining bookings coming from foreign expats and single Thais.

























