Pattaya police warn against splashing water

Pattaya police warned city residents they face arrest if caught splashing water during Songkran.

Deputy police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Suradech Namyota said April 14 that the Ministries of Culture and Public Health this year prohibited water throwing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The order can be enforced under the sweeping powers given the government under the Emergency Decree, he said.







Suradech said officers are on patrol around Pattaya to manage Songkran traffic and suppress crime, but also will be looking for people splashing water on the street.

Anyone caught faces charges of violating the emergency decree, he said.





















