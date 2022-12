The government has announced the motto for next year’s Children’s Day.

According to Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha declared “Dutiful, Disciplined, Do Good Deeds” as the Children’s Day motto.

Children’s Day will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The prime minister has announced the motto for Children’s Day for nine years since 2015. (NNT)