Bangkok installs pumps and pipes to prepare for rain

BANGKOK– Bangkok people often encounter flooding at various spots which affects road traffic especially on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, which is frequently flooded after heavy rain. It is mostly caused by garbage that obstructs waterways.







Area along Vibhavadi-Rangsit road was found that the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), had installed large pumps at various spots to enhance drainage. The BMA has also cooperated with military units and volunteer groups to dredge canals and collect garbage to allow water to flow unobstructed.

The Department of Highways has also implemented a project to develop drainage ditches along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road which is connected to Phahonyothin Road; the project started in the middle of last year. It is scheduled to be completed in 2022. It will make the drainage system much more efficient and help solve flooding problems in the area.







Bangkok Governor Police General Aswin Kwanmuang, convened a recent meeting of executives and heads of BMA’s departments to follow up on the progress of various operations in preparation for the rainy season. It was found that 14 flood risk areas can now drain excess water at a faster rate. The BMA has also ordered the cleaning of drainage pipes that are in total more than 6,000 kilometers long. The cleaning is currently 95 percent complete. The BMA has also undertaken the dredging of canals which cover a total distance of more than 2,000 kilometers. The dredging is now 92.6 percent complete. The meeting instructed the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, Bureau of Drainage, district offices and related agencies to accelerate operations so that they will be completed soon.(NNT)











