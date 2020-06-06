Stringent new normal measures imposed in Thailand

CHANTHABURI – Provinces have stepped up measures following the third phase of the lockdown relaxation, with Chanthaburi province announcing a D-Day against people leaving their homes without masks.







The authorities in Chanthaburi have noted travelers dropping their guard in terms of COVID-19 avoidance practices, with local public health official, Dr. Apirak Pisutaporn, urging visitors to closed spaces to keep their masks on, and to avoid crowded places.

Chanthaburi Governor Witurat Srinam admitted that locals have been seen commuting without wearing masks and thereby posing a risk of a second wave of infections. The province will enforce mask-wearing stringently with a 20,000 baht fine from June 6 onward.





At Phuket’s second transport terminal meanwhile, a large number of people were seen buying tickets to return home. The hub is practicing strict checks including temperature screenings and distancing. Sritrang Tours, which runs between Phuket and Hat Yai has reduced its bus loads from a maximum of 39 to only 19, and mandated that passengers scan the Thai Chana platform, with those unable to do so required to fill out a form.

People traveling to Phuket are required to register on the PHUKET SMART CHECK-IN application in accordance with anti-communicable disease measures.

Phang Nga Transport Terminal, has similarly seen an uptick in activity after restrictions on inter-provincial travel were lifted on June 4. Drivers at the terminal are required to report for temperature screenings as part of safety measures. They noted passengers have not reached their maximum yet, as only journeys to the south, including Phuket, Su-ngai Kolok and Betong are available.(NNT)











