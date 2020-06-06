Thai Narcotics Control Office handed 600kg of Marijuana to researchers

BANGKOK – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) handed 600 kilograms of seized marijuana to Rangsit University and the Department of Medical Sciences for medical use and research.







ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk said his office handed 500kg of marijuana to the Drug and Herbal Product Research and Development Center of the College of Pharmacy at Rangsit University and the rest 100 kg to the Bureau of Drug and Narcotic at the Department of Medical Sciences.





He said that 11 organizations sought 2,166kg of marijuana from the ONCB for their research projects.

Mr Niyom said since May last year, the ONCB had requested 17.93 tons of marijuana seized in the country from the Food and Drug Administration. It incinerated 10.09 tons of unusable marijuana on Dec 26 and would do it again with 12 more tons at the Bangpa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province on June 12, he said. (TNA)











