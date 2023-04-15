Bangkok installs extra LED lighting for Songkran festival

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched an installation project of extra LED lighting on Silom and Sathorn roads to prepare for the Songkran festival this year.

According to Bangkok Deputy Governor Visanu Subsomphon, the project is in line with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s orders to ensure the capital is well-lit during the festivities.







The BMA aims to install 25,000 LED bulbs in the first phase of the project, with 5,000 bulbs being used on 13 main roads, including Silom, Ploenchit, Yaowaraj, and Ekamai.

The City Hall has also surveyed 6,594 areas in the city and identified 238 bulbs on Sathorn Road, 118 on Silom Road, 141 on Ratchadapisek Road, and three on Wireless Road that require replacing. The main causes for the defective lighting are blown-out fuses or missing electric cables.







To improve safety and security for both locals and revelers during and after the Songkran festival, the BMA is encouraging city residents to report any blackouts or issues by using the 1555 hotline or the Traffy Fondue application. (NNT)















