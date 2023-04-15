EC assures ballots can be verified to prevent fraud

The Election Commission (EC) has assured that the authenticity of ballots can be verified in order to prevent electoral fraud in the upcoming general election on May 14, 2023.

According to EC Deputy Secretary-General Kittipong Boriboon, the EC will be printing 57 million ballot sheets for 52 million eligible voters in the upcoming election. He stated that these ballots are designed to be verified by paper texture or color, but he declined to provide further details in order to prevent information from being exploited.







Kittipong stated that the format of the constituency ballot will only include boxes for ticking the MP candidate’s campaign number. As for the party-list election ballot, it will include details such as the party’s campaign number, name, logo, and box for the vote. He noted that the ballots are different from the ones used for the election in 2019, which was a single-ballot system.







Kittipong also clarified the topic of the color of the ballots, saying that the committee had not made a final judgment on the issue. He emphasized that the color featured in promotional videos are only for educational purposes to inform the general public about the dual-ballot system and are not the actual ones used in the forthcoming election. (NNT)















