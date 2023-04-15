Campsites in 13 provinces offer free accommodations during Songkran

In an effort to boost domestic tourism, the Department of Highways has announced that 27 campsites in 13 provinces will be offered free of charge for travelers until April 17.

According to Sarawut Songsivilai, the director-general of the department, the aim is to encourage domestic tourism and provide convenience for travelers who wish to explore the attractions in the vicinity of highways. The campsites will have drinking water and toilets available, and officials at highway divisions are ready to assist travelers.







The free campsites are located in the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Bueng Kan, and Loei. The list includes popular locations such as Khao Kho Royal Palace, Khao Kho Sacrificial Monument, Mae Wong National Park, and Thi Lor Su Waterfall.







Travelers can contact the department’s call center at 1586 for more information. The department’s initiative is expected to encourage more domestic travelers to explore the beauty of Thailand and create a positive impact on the tourism industry in the country. (NNT)















