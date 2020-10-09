Bangkok increases capacity of water drainage system

As heavy rains are expected across large parts of Thailand this weekend, Bangkok city has increased its water drainage capacity to mitigate the threat of flooding.







Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials travelled around town to inspect water drainage systems.

The Meteorological Department has warned about isolated heavy rains and strong wind in Bangkok and most parts of the country the coming days. It has warned people of severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff.

Heeding the warning, Aswin inspected the Rama IX giant drainage tunnel and floodwater retention basins, two key tools to divert floodwater off streets of Bangkok.

BMA officials said that they wanted to make sure about the water pumps, floodways and drainage systems in the city were functional. Heavy rainfalls often cause traffic havoc in the capital city. Besides conventional methods, the BMA has installed water pump stations at around 300 low-lying sites. (TNA)












