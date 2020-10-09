Bangkok’s Wat Pho to hold ‘Traditional Thai Medicine Week’ Oct 29 – Nov 2

Wat Pho in Bangkok, the first Thai university and the center of the traditional Thai massage will hold the Traditional Thai Medicine Week from Oct 29 to Nov 2.







The Thai Traditional Medicine Day falls on Oct 29.

The ancient medical wisdom has been recorded in stone inscriptions at Wat Pho or Wat Phra Chetuphon Vimolmangklaram.

The event will feature a variety of performances, selected by the Ministry of Culture’s Cultural Promotion Department throughout the week.

An exhibition, a seminar and demonstrations on Thai massage by experts from across the country will be held during the event.

Herbal products for health will be available there.

Traditional Thai massage (‘Nuat Thai’) was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for 2019. (TNA)











