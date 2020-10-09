Bangkok at risk of storm hits, flood-related traffic this weekend

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned people to closely follow up news about storms and ordered relevant organizations to issue swift warnings to at-risk people during Oct 9-11.







Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister gave the warning out of his concern about public safety regarding incoming rainstorms.

The government assigned relevant organizations including the Office of the National Water Resources to monitor runoffs and ordered the Internal Security Operations Command, the army and the Ministry of Interior to help flood victims and move their belongings without delay.

The government spokesman also said the prime minister instructed the Ministry of Interior to use technologies such as SMS to send out flood and storm warnings right away.

For Bangkok, the ministry would coordinate such warnings including those about flood-related traffic problems with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Mr Anucha said. (TNA)











