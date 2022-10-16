Bangkok imposes fines against canal littering

Bangkok city hall is now imposing a fine of up to 10,000 baht against canal littering, as the city steps up its effort to improve the efficiency of water drainage amidst the rainy season.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has revealed its plan to stringently enforce the law against littering which could result in a fine of as much as 10,000 baht. This push for cleanliness from the city hall is a part of the effort to improve the city’s water drainage capacity.







Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt said around 9,000 tons of garbage are being collected each day, while some of the discarded items end up in canals and clog drainage pipes.

The governor asked local communities to manage waste and keep their canals clean. The city hall will be running more boats to collect garbage from waterside households, in an effort to reduce the amount of waste ending up in the water.







The city hall will be proactively encouraging its residents to dispose of bulky items at designated sites. The city offers pick-up services on weekends free of charge.

Littering in public is considered a violation of the Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country. Violators could face a 2,000-baht fine for littering on land, and up to 10,000 baht for polluting the water. Those reporting violations are entitled to a part of this fine as a reward. (NNT)



















































