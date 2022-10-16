Thai PM asks BOI to focus on upgrading small businesses and grassroots economy

The Prime Minister told the Board of Investment (BOI) in a meeting that his administration had plans to upgrade small businesses. The plans call for the continuous development of the grassroots economy.

At the BOI meeting, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged suggestions made by the board and admired its effort to help strengthen smaller businesses.







One particular example of the effort is the sandbox model. This model provides a level playing field for SMEs, community enterprises, and startups to compete, while the government acts as a supporter.

The Prime Minister asked the BOI to come up with an approach to attract capable businesses to Thailand, and look for ways to enhance the country’s competitiveness.







Also, General Prayut said the BOI should focus on investments in the East-West Economic Corridor, in addition to the Eastern Economic Corridor, because the former caters more to small and medium-sized firms and the grassroots economy.

He urged the board to roll out promotion packages to boost the Southern Economic Corridor in a way that uplifts local communities. (NNT)

































