Thailand to declare ‘Bangkok Goals’ at APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

Thailand is preparing to announce a set of ‘Bangkok Goals’ at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November. The Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy will become a ‘landmark’ for APEC 2022, reflecting Thailand’s drive for Bio-Circular-Green Economy.

Department of International Economic Affairs Director-General Choetchai Chaiwaiwit said the declaration will consist of 4 main agendas. It will call for targets to be met, including in the aspects of carbon neutrality, net zero emissions, natural resources management, and biodiversity management. The declaration will also contain an agenda on the management of waste generated from trade and investment.







Mr. Choetchai said that once the Bangkok Goals are declared, the business sector will need to apply ethics to trade and investment. This effort must be measurable and regulated. For example, the APEC finance ministers' meeting will discuss "Green Bonds" which will only be issued to businesses that operate with the environment in mind.







The director-general added that APEC’s concrete work results are not limited to establishing agencies or centers. APEC must be a point that fosters the driving of the various agendas present. This is especially true for the climate change issue, which Thailand previously only had 3 laws that enabled relevant efforts to be taken. Mr. Choetchai said achieving the Bangkok Goals require a dedicated master law on climate change. Singapore, Japan, the Philippines and the United States already have this law but Thailand does not. He said Thailand would also need an “environmental care measures” bill.

Mr. Choetchai added he hoped the APEC meetings will promote an explosion of ideas in Thailand, as the state sector alone cannot handle all problems. (NNT)


































