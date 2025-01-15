Bangkok implements flexible WFH guidelines and invites public to join PM2.5 reduction network

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced updated guidelines for Work From Home (WFH) policies and invited individuals and organizations to join efforts in reducing PM2.5 air pollution caused by traffic during high-smog days.

Governor Chadchart revealed that air pollution remains a pressing issue, with today being another day of elevated PM2.5 levels. However, ventilation is expected to improve over the next 3-4 days. While PM2.5 in Bangkok is largely attributed to vehicle emissions, agricultural burning in outer regions has also increased, with biomass burning nationwide up 20% compared to last year.



To address this, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is advancing several measures, including stricter vehicle regulations and the implementation of Low Emission Zones. Trucks exceeding six wheels (excluding EVs, NGVs, and EURO 5 or 6 vehicles) will be prohibited from entering the Ratchadaphisek Ring Road area under certain conditions. Additionally, only 200,000 out of the targeted 500,000 vehicles have undergone engine oil and filter replacements, which are encouraged to reduce emissions.

Revised WFH Policy

The WFH threshold will be adjusted to make implementation more flexible. Previously, WFH was only declared when PM2.5 reached “red” levels (75.1 µg/m³) in five districts for two consecutive days. The new policy will activate WFH when PM2.5 reaches “orange” levels (37.6–75.0 µg/m³) in 35 or more districts (70% of Bangkok), coupled with poor ventilation rates and over 80 hotspot fires reported for three consecutive days.







The governor emphasized that WFH, while voluntary, has proven effective. In February 2024, over 60,000 individuals from 151 organizations participated, reducing road traffic by nearly 10%. The BMA aims to expand participation to 200,000 people and is inviting businesses to join the WFH network. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3Nn25nR?r=qr, and additional information can be obtained by contacting the BMA’s Environmental Office.

Long-Term Strategies

The BMA is exploring innovative methods to tackle air pollution, such as deploying mist sprays along BTS train lines and elevated highways. While this approach could potentially reduce PM10 particles, its feasibility and scientific backing are still under review.

At the national level, stricter laws against agricultural burning and technological interventions, such as cloud seeding, are being considered to combat pollution. Within Bangkok, the BMA has successfully curbed local burning activities and will continue collaborating with multiple sectors to implement sustainable solutions.







Public Participation Encouraged

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures, such as wearing masks on high-pollution days. The BMA is also cracking down on polluting vehicles, including black-smoke buses and trucks, by conducting regular inspections and halting operations for non-compliance. Residents can report violators through the Traffy Fondue platform.

These efforts aim to mitigate the impact of PM2.5 and create a healthier, more sustainable Bangkok for all. (TNA)

































