Arrest warrant issued for suspected mastermind in former Cambodian MP’s assassination

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai police have intensified efforts to apprehend Lee, alias Somwang, a Cambodian national accused of orchestrating the murder of Lim Kimya, a former opposition MP from Cambodia. A warrant for his arrest was issued following evidence linking him to the crime, which occurred on January 7, near the Sipsam Hang roundabout in Bangkok.

Investigators uncovered financial transactions, including two payments of 30,000 baht each, tied to the suspect. Somwang’s movements in and out of Thailand—68 trips since 2023—further raised suspicions. On January 6, he allegedly re-entered Thailand before the assassination and left the country the next morning.



Lim Kimya reportedly entered Thailand on January 7, and was followed by Kim Rim, a Cambodian “spotter,” who had traveled from Sa Kaeo province to Bangkok. The assassin, Ekkalak, alias M. Kong Ruea, shot Lim that evening before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Subsequent investigations revealed Ekkalak repaid a loan for a firearm on the day of the murder and stayed at a massage parlor before committing the crime. After the shooting, Kim Rim purchased a ticket back to Phnom Penh, while Somwang reportedly escaped to Cambodia on January 8.







Thai police have already arrested two suspects: Ekkalak, the gunman, and Chakrit, who assisted in his escape. An international red notice has been issued for Kim Rim, and authorities are coordinating with Cambodian officials to locate Somwang. The case highlights the cross-border complexity of the investigation, as authorities work to bring all involved to justice. (TNA)

































