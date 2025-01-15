Thai Defense Minister urges opposition to avoid speculation on ‘Entertainment Complex Bill’ and alleged Chinese mafia links

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai has called on opposition parties and all stakeholders to refrain from speculating that the new “Comprehensive Entertainment Complex Bill” would lead to involvement from illegal Chinese gambling syndicates. He emphasized that the proposed bill focuses primarily on transforming underground businesses into legitimate enterprises, making them easier to regulate.







Phumtham clarified that the casino component of the bill would account for just 10% of the complex, with the main focus on promoting tourism and legalizing previously underground activities. He stated that gambling, including lotteries, already exists in Thailand, and the government aims to bring these activities above ground to increase accountability and contribute more to the national economy.



He urged critics to carefully consider the intent behind the legislation and refrain from creating unnecessary concerns. He pointed to the example of the successful integration of underground lottery operations into the formal economy, which has returned benefits to the public, particularly in the education sector. (TNA)

































