Bangkok holds ‘Let’s Talk About Obesity’ at Central World Shopping Mall

The Thai Anti-Obesity Network, the Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, the Diabetes Association of Thailand and Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd recently organized a seminar called ‘Let’s Talk About Obesity’ at Central World Shopping Mall in Bangkok, with the aim of increasing awareness and promoting healthy habits on World Obesity Day on Saturday (4 Mar).

During the seminar, Professor Emeritus Wannee Nitiyanant, M.D., President Diabetes Association of Thailand, disclosed that the obesity situation in Thailand is increasingly worrying. According to a survey conducted in 2020-2021, 42.2% of Thais aged 15 and above are overweight while 39.4% suffer from abdominal obesity.







Sira Korpaisarn, MD Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, highlighted the importance of measuring body mass index (BMI) to determine obesity. He explained that factors such as height, weight, body fat percentage and muscle mass could all contribute to the disease.







Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, Miss Universe Thailand 2021, also spoke at the event, addressing many women’s concerns about being overweight and not conforming to societal beauty standards. She encouraged everyone to love and value themselves, be confident in their bodies and look after their health.

The event was also attended by Dr. Sirikarn Techavijit from Phramongkutklao Hospital, Dr Nattadonai Rachatanavin, MD, CEO & Founder of FitSloth, and Enrico Cannalire, COO and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand). (NNT)



























