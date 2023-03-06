Thailand chosen as host of 2 world-class events in October and November

Thailand has been officially declared host of the Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations Annual General Meeting 2023 (AFECA AGM 2023) which will be held in October in Bangkok. The meeting is a gathering of Asian industry leaders and regional professionals in conventions and exhibitions. The theme of the meeting, “ASIA UNITES” – with 155 member associations from 19 countries – will discuss the elevation of the MICE industry, emphasizing Thailand as an international MICE leader.







Earlier, the International Congress and Convention Association, or ICCA, announced the hosting of its annual general meeting in Thailand on 12 – 15 November. This is an opportunity to demonstrate Thailand's potential as a host of world-class events, which will increase the chance to attract new international exhibitions to Thailand. (PRD)




























