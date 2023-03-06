Child obesity in Thailand reaching alarming levels from food containing unhealthy levels of fat, sugar and salt

A study by the Department of Health (DOH) has revealed that almost 10% of children in Thailand are clinically obese. The report has warned that this situation is expected to worsen if parents and teachers fail to improve nutritional awareness among young people.

During a briefing on March 5, DOH Chief Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that parents should create a healthier environment for their children, as the study suggests that young people are exposed to an overabundance of food containing unhealthy levels of fat, sugar and salt.







The study found that 9.1% of children aged 0-5 years old are considered overweight for their age. This figure rises to 13.4% in 6-14-year-olds and 13.2% in the 15-18 category.

The World Obesity Federation also forecasts that rates of childhood obesity are expected to double between 2020 and 2035.

Another report by the DOH into children’s diets found that a third of children consume sweet snacks and beverages every day, and almost 30% are permitted to select food based purely on their own preferences.







Dr Suwannachai called on parents to choose healthier food for their children, as they often make bad choices when left to choose what to eat, which is only made worse by the marketing strategies of confectionery manufacturers.

According to experts, children should limit their intake of sweets to twice a week, consume at least one serving of fish per week, and eat no more than three eggs per week. To improve their calcium intake, children are advised to consume more sardines, beans, and lentils. They are also recommended to eat fresh fruits and vegetables daily and engage in regular exercise to strengthen their muscles and bones. (NNT)



























