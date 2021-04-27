Koh Samet Island in the Gulf of Thailand, closed for 14 days

Authorities in the eastern province closed Koh Samet for 14 days from April 27 to control COVID-19 after 10 people were infected with the disease on the island.







Rayong governor Channa Iamsaeng, as head of the provincial COVID-19 control committee, said ten villagers and tourists had COVID-19 on Koh Samet and in response the committee resolved to close all hotels and bungalows on the island for 14 days.



The tourists who had reserved accommodations on Koh Samet could postpone their visits indefinitely or seek full refunds.







Tourists were required to use only the Nadan Pier on Koh Samet. Meanwhile, local residents could travel between the island and the mainland as usual on the condition that they strictly followed disease control measures, the Rayong governor said. (TNA)



























