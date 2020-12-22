Bangkok high alert on New Year parties and schools; sets up migrant workers checkpoints

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) asked people in general to call off plans to organize parties and prayer sessions during the New Year transitional period to help contain the coronavirus disease 2019.







The BMA convened an urgent meeting of officials tasked with disease control this afternoon to discuss measures to contain COVID-19 in the capital.

They came up with ten measures including a request for government and private organizations not to hold New Year parties or prayer sessions that would otherwise gather crowds.

Those who still want to organize such gatherings must propose their disease control measures to the BMA’s Department of Health and seek its approval.

Another measure is the 14-day closure of the BMA’s schools and nurseries that are adjacent to Samut Sakhon province, from Dec 21 to Jan 4. This concerns the facilities in Bang Khunthian, Bang Bon and Nong Khaem districts. Teachers were assigned to organize online and make-up classes.





Officials and staff of the BMA who usually commuted between Bangkok and Samut Sakhon or live in Samut Sakhon were told to work from home.

There are checkpoints on four routes to Bangkok to check the health of migrant workers who enter the capital. The checkpoints stand on Phetkasem, Rama II, Boromratchonnanee and Liab Khlong Pitaya Longkorn roads and operate around the clock.

Besides, health personnel are testing for COVID-19 all migrant workers at 472 wet markets in Bangkok as well as vendors who source seafood from Samut Sakhon. (TNA)















