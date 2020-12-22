Thai Public Health able to contain Samut Sakhon Coronavirus spread among migrant workers

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied that Thailand was facing its second wave of the novel coronavirus, saying officials knew the source of the outbreak and could control it.







He gave the interview after updating Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on COVID-19 situations and solutions in Samut Sakhon province. The prime minister ordered him to maximize medical supplies and resources for testing. Most migrant workers in at-risk areas were tested. About 42% of them were infected and most of the confirmed cases were asymptomatic, Mr Anutin said.





He insisted that it was not the second wave of COVID-19 in Thailand and it was unnecessary to lock down Samut Sakhon because officials could identify the source of the outbreak.

“Only some areas of the province are locked down to stop public transport and officials are strictly controlling at-risk areas. The Public Health Ministry has set up a field hospital with 100 beds. Hospitals in provinces have enough resources and are capable of handling COVID-19 patients. I am confident that the disease will be contained soon, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)















