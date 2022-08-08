Bangkok governor wants pubs, bars, entertainment venues monthly safety checks

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has found 83 entertainment places are unsafe, according to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The governor said that on June 20 he had ordered public works officials to check the safety standard of entertainment places including pubs and bars on a monthly basis. They were assigned to inspect entrances, exits and fire exits and report findings at the fifth date of every month.







Mr Chadchart said that on May 5, he was informed that 83 entertainment places had such safety problems and most of them, 49, were in Chatuchak district.

Officials concerned ordered the temporary closure of the places with serious problems pending the improvement of their fire exits, for example. The governor said he had subordinates check if the problems at the premises were fixed. The operators who failed to meet the safety standard would face legal action, he said.







His advisor Pol Gen Adis Ngamjitsuksri said large entertainment places met safety standard but had problems about their operating licenses.

Metropolitan police had the licensing authority in their capacity as registrars under the Entertainment Place Act while the BMA had authority over approving and supervising the physical and safety aspects of entertainment venues including their fire response facilities, lighting, emergency lamps and direction signs, Pol Gen Adis said. (TNA)

































