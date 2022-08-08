Bangkok to start collecting fares on BTS ‘Green Line’ extension

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced it plans to begin collecting fares on the BTS Green Line extension, with a maximum charge of 59 baht per ride.

The Mo Chit-Khu Khot and Bearing-Samut Prakan services have been offered to riders free-of-charge for the last two years.







According to Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon, the fare is the same as the existing rate for the Green Line’s prior extension, also known as the first extension, and riding the train on any of these two portions alone costs between 14 and 44 baht.

The Green Line comprises the Silom and Sukhumvit lines. The initial extension extended the Silom Line from Wong Wian Yai to Bang Wa, with the Sukhumvit Line running from On Nut to Bearing.







Wisanu added that the BMA now plans to negotiate with the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the Green Line, on the prospect of discontinuing the collection of a 16-baht connecting fee for each passenger connecting from the second extension to the main Green Line.

The BMA and Bangkok Council have also established a joint working group to discuss the 30-year extension of the concession (2029-2059) awarded to BTSC under an order issued by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order. (NNT)

































