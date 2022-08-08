Police ask Pattaya Court to extend detention of Mountain B pub owner

The commander of Chonburi police confirmed that the owner of Mountain B pub whom police arrested after its fatal fire last week was its real owner.

Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Kijjahan, chief of Chonburi police, said Pongsiri, aka Sia B, was the real owner of the pub because he had sought a license for the place, opened it and had it modified.







Existing evidence did not indicate that any government official was involved in the operation of the pub and Mr Pongsiri had been its real owner since its construction had begun, Pol Maj Gen Atthasit said.

Police were gathering evidence concerning the Building Control Act and would press additional charges if they found the violation of the law in relation to the pub operation, the commander said.







Also, police had yet to find if the fire in the early morning of Aug 5 happened from the electrical system of the pub. Officials would remove its metal-sheet roof on Aug 8 so that police could examine the electrical system closely, Pol Maj Gen Atthasit said.

He added he ordered subordinates to check the licenses and safety systems of all entertainment places in Chonburi.



Police already asked the Pattaya Court to extend the detention of Mr Pongsiri pending prosecution on charges of negligence causing death and the unauthorized operation of the pub. The suspect apologized for the loss of dead and injured victims and promised full compensation. (TNA)

































