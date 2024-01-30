Bangkok Governor inspects school where student stabbed to death

The Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has visited the site to investigate the incident where a secondary school student was stabbed by another student during the morning assembly on Monday.

The Bangkok governor expressed condolences, saying that the attacker did not have any known history of being special needs child.

Accompanied by other officials, he went to the Naknawaupatam School after the 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed in the neck and shoulder by a schoolmate. He later died at hospital.







He held a meeting with teachers to discuss preventive measures and express his sorrow over the tragic event while emphasizing the need to focus on the well-being of those affected. Psychologists will be brought in to provide support for the mental health impact on both students and teachers. The deceased student was reported to have insurance coverage, and further details about the coverage will be reviewed.

In regards to the legal aspects, Pol Col Wachirakorn Wongboon, the superintendent of the Klong Tan Police Station, stated that the suspect is currently undergoing questioning in the presence of a multi-disciplinary team and parents. The suspect has been charged with intentional homicide and carrying a knife in public without permission.







As for whether the suspect has special needs, no confirmation has been provided, and a psychological evaluation will be conducted at the hospital.

In addition, conversations with students from both classrooms revealed that the students were known to play together normally. However, today’s incident may have been triggered by an unknown disagreement, leading to the knife attack. Further investigations and evaluations are ongoing to uncover more details about the incident. (TNA)































