PM receives poppy flowers to commemorate Veterans Day on Feb 3

At the Government House, prior to the weekly cabinet meeting, committee members of the Foundation for the Family Welfare of War Veterans under Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Srinagarindra paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin to present him with the red poppies to commemorate the Veterans Day which falls on February 3 of each year, and to promote the fundraising campaign through selling poppy flowers for supporting and helping the war veterans and their families across the country.







Sales of poppy flowers to commemorate the Veterans Day has been introduced in the country since 1969. The red poppy is a symbol of the veterans who guarded the nation’s sovereignty. Its red color symbolizes the blood of the brave soldiers that spread throughout the land with the highest courage and sacrifice. In order to commemorate the dignity of the brave soldiers, the poppy flower was designated as a memorial flower for Thai veterans, in the similar manner as in other countries.







Upon receiving the poppy flowers, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation toward all the soldiers who have guarded Thailand’s sovereignty, and thanked the Foundation for the Family Welfare of War Veterans under Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Srinagarindra for raising fund to support the war veterans and their families. (PRD)





































