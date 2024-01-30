Swiss man confesses to killing his Thai wife in Nakhon Ratchasima

A 53-year-old Swiss national confessed to killing his Thai wife and dumped her body in a cornfield, about six kilometers away from their home in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Orathai Posee-ngam, 46 had been missing for over 20 days before her body was discovered following the confession of her foreign husband, Roland.







Orathai had disappeared since January 8, prompting authorities to launch a search. Roland, her husband, became a person of interest due to reports of domestic disputes prior to her disappearance.

According to Roland’s confession, the murder was a result of escalating tensions between the couple. Orathai accused him of having relations with another woman, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Roland confessed to strangling Orathai to death with his bare hands. He then placed her lifeless body on a motorcycle before abandoning it at a roadside cornfield in Karaburi district.







The investigation into Orathai’s murder has also revealed a possible motive involving inheritance. Orathai had inherited over 13 million baht from her previous husband before marrying Roland. The police are looking into Roland’s claims of Orathai’s involvement in gambling and suspect that financial issues might have fueled the conflict.

Recent developments in the case include the discovery of a playing card, lodged in Orathai’s throat. This, coupled with adhesive tape covering her mouth, indicates a potentially violent and intentional act.







Roland, who initially claimed the act was unintentional, is now under continuous police questioning as authorities work to build a clear case against him. Charges may include intentional murder or involuntary manslaughter, depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation. (TNA)





























