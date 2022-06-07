Bangkok governor calls for equality in offices and societies

Bangkok’s newly elected governor has called for more sexual diversity and equality, saying he would support policies to this end as the city held an official event marking Pride Month.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt called on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to ensure equal treatment for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation.







He made these remarks during a gathering over the weekend at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, where he noted that diversity is intrinsic to freedom and social welfare.

Chadchart added that BMA offices must account for gender sensitivity and provide channels for people to report grievances related to unfair treatment. He also said health clinics would be established for members of LGBT communities to seek guidance. (NNT)


































