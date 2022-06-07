PTTEP starts first CCS project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Thailand

PTT Exploration and Production PCL is the first organization to start a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Thailand, at its Arthit gas field in the Gulf of Thailand, in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

PTTEP chief executive officer Montri Rawanchaikul said the company was determined to help reduce global warming and its relevant initiatives included the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from its petroleum production process.







According to him, PTTEP developed its CCS project which applies the technology that many countries are actively using because of its higher effectiveness in decreasing carbon dioxide emissions compared with other technologies.

PTTEP started to develop its CCS project at the Arthit gas field in the Gulf of Thailand in 2021. It is the first CCS project in Thailand. The company already concluded the feasibility study of the project which covered, for example, the initial assessment of the capacities of underground rock layers to contain carbon, the design of a capture and storage process and a plan of well drilling for carbon storage.

PTTEP is conducting a preliminary FEED (front end engineering and design) study for the project and plans to apply the CCS technology at the Arthit gas field in 2026. (TNA)



































