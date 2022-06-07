Thailand clears waterways and canals to embrace floods during rainy season

As the rainy season approaches, authorities nationwide are working to clear waterways and canals in order to reduce the risk of flooding.

Prapit Chanma, director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, said irrigation offices nationwide have been instructed to remove weeds and debris from canals and waterways in preparation for the rainy season. Overgrowth obstructing water flow in dams and dykes is also being removed as part of efforts to mitigate flooding in these areas as much as possible.







Provincial offices will work with the Royal Irrigation Machinery Office to clear the waterways, using specialized equipment such as cranes on rafts and weed-removal boats. Authorities hope to keep local communities safe from flooding and to ensure that people have enough water for agriculture and personal use during the rainy and dry seasons. (NNT)

































