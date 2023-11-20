Bangkok faces rising PM2.5 levels amid poor air circulation

Bangkok is currently grappling with a surge in PM2.5 dust levels, attributed to poor air circulation. According to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center, the Thai Meteorological Department, and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, the city is set to experience varying levels of air quality over the next week.

Starting Nov 20, several areas in Bangkok are expected to have moderate PM2.5 levels. However, from November 21 to November 23, the situation is predicted to worsen, particularly affecting eastern and southern Bangkok, potentially impacting health. On November 24, the areas of concern will shift to include northern Bangkok.







Improvements are expected by November 25, but eastern and northern Bangkok will continue to be under close observation. The week concludes on November 26, with a moderate dust situation in eastern and southern Bangkok. Relevant units have since been tasked with intensifying efforts to combat the PM2.5 issue and lessen its impact on public health.







Residents are advised to stay informed about the air quality by using resources such as the AirBKK application, available on iOS and Android, visiting www.airbkk.com, or following various Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Facebook pages and LINE channels. The public is encouraged to report pollution sources through the Traffy Fondue application, a complaint reporting and management system operated by the Bangkok Municipality Administration. (NNT)



























