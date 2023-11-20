Bangkok ‘Pink Line’ set for public trial runs on Nov 21

New Development for Bangkok Commuters!

The Pink Line rail service, connecting Khae Rai to Min Buri, is set for public trial runs on 21 November and will officially launch on 18 December.







Quick updates:

Construction status: 99% complete.

Progress on Chaengwattana to National Telecom station entrances & exits continues with escalators & elevators installations.

A sky walk will provide a direct link from the station to the government complex.







For enhanced connectivity, the Pink Line will link with the Purple Line at the government complex station. Future plans include a connection to the Brown Line!

Hop on this November and experience a fresh chapter in Bangkok’s transport journey. (PRD)



























