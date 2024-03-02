Bangkok expressway ‘Chalong Rat’ and ‘Burapha Withi’ toll fees increase

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has confirmed that as of March 1, toll fees on two of Bangkok’s major expressways, the Chalong Rat (Ramindra-At Narong) and Burapha Withi, have seen an increase. The adjustments, announced earlier in the month, have led to a rise in charges for vehicles traveling on these crucial routes, affecting both daily commuters and travelers.







For those driving four-wheel vehicles on the Chalong Rat Expressway, the toll has been raised by 5 baht to 45 baht. Fees for six to ten-wheel vehicles have also increased to 65 baht, and for those with more than ten wheels, the new charge is 90 baht. However, a specific section from the Ramindra 1 to Sukhapibal 5-2 toll booths will maintain its previous rate for four-wheel vehicles at 20 baht, with modest increases for larger vehicles.

On the Burapha Withi Expressway, the toll structure has been adjusted to reflect the distance traveled. Four-wheelers driving less than 20 km will continue to pay the existing rate, but for journeys exceeding this distance, the toll will start at an additional 5 baht, with a maximum increase capped at 10 baht. The toll fee adjustments for larger vehicles follow a similar pattern, based on the distance traveled, with caps at 20 baht and 25 baht.







These increases come into effect following a six-month postponement from the originally scheduled date of September 1, 2023, as requested by the Transport Ministry. The delay was granted to allow for a smoother transition to the new pricing structure.

The Chalong Rat Expressway, extending 28.2 kilometers, provides a crucial link for residents in the Ramindra area to downtown Bangkok, while the 55-kilometer Burapha Withi Expressway serves as a vital connection between Bangkok and Chon Buri province. (NNT)





























