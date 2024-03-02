Forest fires along Thai-Cambodian border severely impact Khao Phra Wihan National Park

Khao Phra Wihan National Park in Si Sa Ket province has been temporarily closed for three days due to the impact of smoke from severe forest fires along the Thai-Cambodian border. The fires have been spreading rapidly, filling the area with dense smoke and dust particles, adversely affecting both tourism and local wildlife, including monkeys, bats, and birds.

The decision to close the national park, which includes popular tourist spots like Pha Mo E-Daeng and Noen Nab Dao, was announced on its Facebook page. The closure affects camping sites and overnight accommodations, and it is set to last from Friday (Mar 1) to Sunday (Mar 3). The move comes as authorities work to manage the smoke situation and mitigate the fire’s effects on the park and its visitors.







Si Sa Ket Governor Anuphong Suksomnit made a visit to Pha Mo E-Daeng, a cliff at the park’s highest point, on Thursday evening to assess the situation. In response to the crisis, park officials, firefighters, soldiers, and border patrol police, equipped with water trucks and other firefighting gear, have been mobilized to tackle the blazes.

Anuphong confirmed that all necessary resources and personnel from various agencies have been readied to address the emergency and protect the park and its surrounding areas. (NNT)



































