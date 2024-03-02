Tha Tien Pier in Bangkok set for reopening after renovation

The Marine Department is set to reopen Tha Tien pier in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district after undergoing significant renovations.

According to Marine Department Director-General Kritpetch Chaichuay, the department, in collaboration with the Crown Property Bureau, has upgraded the pier and surrounding facilities to better integrate with the historic architectural style of the area. These improvements have been endorsed by the committee responsible for the preservation of Rattanakosin and old cities.







With a renovation budget of 39 million baht, the upgraded pier is scheduled to reopen this March. The new facilities are expected to enhance water transportation on the Chao Phraya River, supporting water buses and cross-river ferries. The pier will also offer visitors amenities such as indoor waiting areas, wheelchair access, and parking, along with information displays and audio systems.







Beyond Tha Tien pier, the Marine Department has made progress on a broader project to refurbish 29 piers along the Chao Phraya River to serve as water bus stops. To date, renovations at nine piers have been completed, with work on several others, including Phra Pinklao, Rama V, and Kiakkai, which are expected to be finished within the year. Plans are in place to renovate four more piers by next year, with the goal of completing all pier upgrades by 2026. (NNT)































