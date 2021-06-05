Bangkok detects new clusters in shopping arcades

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has warned people to be on their guard against a possibly wider spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok, following active case findings in the Ratchaprasong and Pratunam areas.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said, of the 734 people who took COVID-19 tests on May 29 at the testing site in Siam Square, 54 were found to be infected with the virus, which is considered high. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has, therefore, stepped up the monitoring of communities in areas where several shopping malls are located.







She said other areas of concern include the Saphan Hua Chang community, in Ratchathewi district, where commercial buildings have been converted into rented rooms, occupied mainly by migrant workers, and the busy residential and commercial area in Bang Kapi district.





Dr. Apisamai added that the 52 active clusters in Bangkok include two new ones, found over the past 24 hours, at a workers’ camp in the compound of the Police Education Bureau in Chatuchak district and in the Hua Pa community in Suan Luang district. (NNT)



















