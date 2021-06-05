Thai-directed film selected for main competition at Cannes Film Festival 2021

The Thai-directed film “Memoria” has been selected for the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, the first time in 11 years that a Thai filmmaker will be featured in the top tier of the prestigious festival.

Memoria, starring Tilda Swinton, was directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, a Thai director whose previous inclusion in the Cannes competition was in 2010, at which he won the Palme d’Or for “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”.







His latest film is set entirely in Bogota, Colombia, in the mountains and archaeological sites of the Latin American country. This international co-production is funded by more than 10 production companies and artistic grants, including from Colombia, Thailand, France, England and China.

British actress Swinton plays Jessica, a woman who is startled by a loud bang at daybreak and sets out to locate the origin of the sonic mystery that haunts her soul. The film, in Spanish and English, also stars French actress Jeanne Balibar.





The 74th Cannes Film Festival will take place from July 6 to 17, having been moved from its usual slot in May due to the COVID-19 situation in France. Last year’s festival was cancelled. (NNT)



















