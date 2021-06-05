Thais cut down alcohol consumption to save health and money

A recent survey, conducted by the Center of Alcohol Studies, shows that Thais have generally cut down their consumption of alcohol, to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Center Director Prof Dr. Sawitri Assanangkornchai said a telephone survey was conducted on 1,555 samples, aged 18 and above, in 15 provinces from April 24 to 28.







In the survey, 41.9% of respondents had reduced their alcohol intake after the COVID-19 outbreaks, while 28.1% cent were drinking as usual and 1.6% had started drinking more.

Prof Dr. Sawitri explained that those who have stopped or reduced their drinking say they are afraid of contracting COVID-19 and want to save money. Those who are drinking as usual or have increased their consumption say they can either not give up drinking or are being pushed to drink by their peers.

This survey also showed that measures to control drinking, such as the temporary closure of entertainment venues and banning alcohol in restaurants, have affected people's drinking behavior. (NNT)






















