Bangkok delays new school semester opening to June 14

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has delayed the opening of the new school term in the capital to June 14th as the COVID-19 situation is still worrisome following the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the capital.







A meeting of the Bangkok Committee on COVID-19 Situation Administration, chaired by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Tuesday, agreed to postpone the opening of the first term at all schools run by the BMA. City Hall had already delayed the opening to June 1.

The governor said the BMA will accelerate the inoculations of teachers and educational personnel. (NNT)























